Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.05.

The company has a one-year high of $11.73 and a one-year low of $2.80. Currently, Curaleaf Holdings has an average volume of 467.6K.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments.

