Cumulus Media (CMLS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media (CMLS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Cumulus Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.82 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Cumulus Media has an average volume of 95.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMLS in relation to earlier this year.

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One, and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated primarily through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative, and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources, and information technology functions. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.