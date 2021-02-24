Cumulus Media (CMLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media (CMLS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cumulus Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cumulus Media’s market cap is currently $191.9M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMLS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One, and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated primarily through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative, and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources, and information technology functions. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.