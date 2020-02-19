Cummins (CMI) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Cummins (CMI) yesterday and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $186.80 average price target, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $167.00 price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $24.95B and has a P/E ratio of 11.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.33.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.

