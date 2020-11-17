Cummins (CMI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Hold rating on Cummins (CMI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.86, close to its 52-week high of $244.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Navistar.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.45, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on November 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $248.00 price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $34.32B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.46.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, agricultural, construction, mining, marine, oil and gas, rail and governmental equipment markets. The Distribution segment consists of parts, engines, power generation and service, which service and distributes its products and services. The Components segment supplies products such as, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems for commercial diesel and natural gas applications. The Power Systems segment engages in power generation, industrial and generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and hydrogen production technologies. The company was founded by Clessie Lyle Cummins and William Glanton Irwin on February 3, 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, IN.