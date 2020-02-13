Cummins (CMI) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Cummins (CMI), with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $186.90 average price target, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $167.00 price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $25.32B and has a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.37.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.