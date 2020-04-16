Cummins (CMI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Hold rating on Cummins (CMI) yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.4% and a 28.1% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $160.40 average price target, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $21.55B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.21.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, agricultural, construction, mining, marine, oil and gas, rail and governmental equipment markets. The Distribution segment consists of parts, engines, power generation and service, which service and distributes its products and services. The Components segment supplies products such as, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems for commercial diesel and natural gas applications. The Power Systems segment engages in power generation, industrial and generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and hydrogen production technologies. The company was founded by Clessie Lyle Cummins and William Glanton Irwin on February 3, 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, IN.

