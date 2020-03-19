Cummins (CMI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Wells Fargo gave Cummins (NYSE: CMI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Buy rating on Cummins today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.55, close to its 52-week low of $115.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.50, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $186.73 and a one-year low of $115.00. Currently, Cummins has an average volume of 1.41M.

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems and New Power.

