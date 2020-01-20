Cummins (CMI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cummins (CMI), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Hold with an average price target of $186.08, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

Cummins’ market cap is currently $26.63B and has a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Cummins, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handing, filtration, emission, solutions and electrical power generation systems. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation.