Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX), with a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.53, close to its 52-week low of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 27.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

The the analyst consensus on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $6.99 and a one-year low of $3.45. Currently, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 11.4K.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Hepatoren, Vaprisol, Boxaban, Vasculan, Ethyol, Portaban, and Totect.