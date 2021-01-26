Culp (CULP) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on October 22, John Baugh from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Culp (CULP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.50, close to its 52-week high of $17.26.

Baugh has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Culp.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is ranked #199 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Culp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Culp’s market cap is currently $190.7M and has a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

Culp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers. The company was founded by Robert G. Culp, Jr. and Robert G. Culp, III in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.