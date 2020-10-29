Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $81.67 average price target.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323 million and net profit of $93.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $336 million and had a net profit of $112 million.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.