Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Sell rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.24, close to its 52-week low of $76.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $92.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $104.53 and a one-year low of $76.66. Currently, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average volume of 364.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CFR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.