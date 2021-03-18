Cue Biopharma (CUE) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on March 16, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, which is a 106.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.69 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, Cue Biopharma has an average volume of 329.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.