Cue Biopharma (CUE) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cue Biopharma with a $30.75 average price target, representing a 154.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Cue Biopharma’s market cap is currently $438.6M and has a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.35.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.