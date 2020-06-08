Cue Biopharma (CUE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Stifel Nicolaus gave Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cue Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.69 and a one-year low of $6.54. Currently, Cue Biopharma has an average volume of 317.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on CUE: