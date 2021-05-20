Cue Biopharma (CUE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Oppenheimer gave Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.77, close to its 52-week low of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cue Biopharma with a $30.75 average price target, which is a 132.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Cue Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 million and GAAP net loss of $12.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $900K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.82 million.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.