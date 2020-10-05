Cubic (CUB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and J.P. Morgan gave Cubic (NYSE: CUB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to Cubic today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems. The Cubic Transportation Systems segment designs, produces, installs, and services electronics revenue collection systems for mass transit projects, including railways and buses. The Cubic Mission Solutions segment provides C4ISR capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Cubic Global Defense Systems segment consists of customized military range instrumentation; laser based training systems, and virtual simulation systems. The company was founded by Walter J. Zable in 1949 and headquartered in San Diego, CA.

