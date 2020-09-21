Cubic (CUB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and J.P. Morgan gave Cubic (NYSE: CUB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on Cubic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 71.9% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on Cubic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $350 million and GAAP net loss of $1.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a net profit of $23.91 million.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems. The Cubic Transportation Systems segment designs, produces, installs, and services electronics revenue collection systems for mass transit projects, including railways and buses. The Cubic Mission Solutions segment provides C4ISR capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Cubic Global Defense Systems segment consists of customized military range instrumentation; laser based training systems, and virtual simulation systems. The company was founded by Walter J. Zable in 1949 and headquartered in San Diego, CA.