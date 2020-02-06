Cubic (CUB) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cubic (CUB), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.50, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic’s market cap is currently $2.1B and has a P/E ratio of 41.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems.