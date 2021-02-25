Cubesmart (CUBE) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cubesmart (CUBE), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Healthpeak Properties, and Sabra Healthcare REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubesmart is a Hold with an average price target of $37.67.

Cubesmart’s market cap is currently $7.43B and has a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.05.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.