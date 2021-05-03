Cubesmart (CUBE) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on Cubesmart (CUBE) on April 30 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.34, close to its 52-week high of $42.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Eastgroup Properties, and Brandywine Realty.

Cubesmart has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.00, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cubesmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $179 million and net profit of $42.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $42.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Timothy M. Martin, the CFO of CUBE sold 34,014 shares for a total of $1,303,416.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.