CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 34.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $3.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.93 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, CTI BioPharma has an average volume of 411.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio.