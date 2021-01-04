CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Receives a Buy from Brookline Capital Markets

In a report released yesterday, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC), with a price target of $7.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, X4 Pharmaceuticals, and Kura Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $7.27 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.03 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, CTI BioPharma has an average volume of 1.01M.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.