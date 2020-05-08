CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

CTI BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.93 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, CTI BioPharma has an average volume of 265K.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.