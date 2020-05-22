CSX (CSX) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Hold rating on CSX (CSX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.11.

Based on CSX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion and net profit of $770 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.01 billion and had a net profit of $834 million.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

