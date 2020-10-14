CSX (CSX) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Hold rating on CSX (CSX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.19, close to its 52-week high of $81.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Expeditors International, and John Bean Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CSX with a $83.81 average price target.

CSX’s market cap is currently $60.58B and has a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.