CryoPort (CYRX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Roth Capital gave CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to CryoPort today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.82, close to its 52-week high of $40.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 74.7% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CryoPort with a $42.00 average price target.

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.77 million and GAAP net loss of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.46 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYRX in relation to earlier this year.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.