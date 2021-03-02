CryoPort (CYRX) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Needham analyst David Saxon initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CryoPort (CYRX) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 47.5% and a 92.3% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CryoPort is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $84.97 and a one-year low of $13.01. Currently, CryoPort has an average volume of 717.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Jerrell Shelton, the President & CEO of CYRX bought 91,560 shares for a total of $499,994.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.