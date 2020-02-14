Cryolife (CRY) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cryolife is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Cryolife’s market cap is currently $1.14B and has a P/E ratio of 1954.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Jean Holloway, the VP & GC of CRY sold 195 shares for a total of $5,850.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the Medical Devices, and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products; On-X products; CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy; PerClot; and PhotoFix.