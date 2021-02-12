Cryolife (CRY) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cryolife with a $28.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.39 and a one-year low of $12.63. Currently, Cryolife has an average volume of 193.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.