Cryolife (CRY) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cryolife (CRY), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cryolife with a $26.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.77 and a one-year low of $12.63. Currently, Cryolife has an average volume of 313.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRY in relation to earlier this year.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.