Crown Holdings (CCK) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings (CCK) yesterday and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Westlake Chemical, and Orion Engineered.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.50, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.57 and a one-year low of $42.98. Currently, Crown Holdings has an average volume of 1.54M.

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. Its products include Beverage Cans and Glass Bottles, Food Cans and Closures, Transit Packaging and Aerosol Cans. The firm operates through the following geographical divisions: Americas, European, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas division includes operations in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, Colombia and Mexico. The European division refers to the operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific division is a reportable segment which primarily consists of beverage can operations in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and also includes the Company’s non-beverage can operations, primarily food cans and specialty packaging in China, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.