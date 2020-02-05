Crown Holdings (CCK) Gets a Hold Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Crown Holdings (CCK) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.05, close to its 52-week high of $79.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.37 and a one-year low of $49.13. Currently, Crown Holdings has an average volume of 996.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. Its products include Beverage Cans and Glass Bottles, Food Cans and Closures, Transit Packaging and Aerosol Cans. The firm operates through the following geographical divisions: Americas, European, and Asia-Pacific.