Crown Holdings (CCK) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Debbie Jones maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings (CCK) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.4% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Graphic Packaging, O-I Glass, and Ball.

Crown Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Crown Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion and net profit of $87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.73 billion and had a net profit of $53 million.

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. Its products include Beverage Cans and Glass Bottles, Food Cans and Closures, Transit Packaging and Aerosol Cans. The firm operates through the following geographical divisions: Americas, European, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas division includes operations in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, Colombia and Mexico. The European division refers to the operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific division is a reportable segment which primarily consists of beverage can operations in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and also includes the Company’s non-beverage can operations, primarily food cans and specialty packaging in China, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.