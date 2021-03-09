Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Initiated with a Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and The Toro Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown ElectroKinetics with a $11.50 average price target, representing a 169.3% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Crown ElectroKinetics’ market cap is currently $55.94M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.02.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is a provider of DynamicTint – We Make Your Glass Smarter. The company’s technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. DynamicTint allows windows to transition from transparent to black. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, Crown partners with glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. Its technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.