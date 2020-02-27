Crown Castle (CCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Crown Castle (CCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.69, close to its 52-week high of $168.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 74.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Castle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.00, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Crown Castle’s market cap is currently $67.64B and has a P/E ratio of 81.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.98.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.