Crown Castle (CCI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Crown Castle (CCI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Castle with a $175.75 average price target, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Crown Castle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 billion and had a net profit of $242 million.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.