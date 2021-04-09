CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Jefferies gave CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to CrowdStrike Holdings today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $203.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.59, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $251.28 and a one-year low of $57.36. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has an average volume of 4.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 180 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRWD in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection. It offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through an SaaS subscription-based model. The company offers its services in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

