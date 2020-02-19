CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 73.6% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.92.

The company has a one-year high of $101.88 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has an average volume of 4.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRWD in relation to earlier this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

