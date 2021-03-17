CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 74.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $246.88 average price target, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $275.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $251.28 and a one-year low of $31.95. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has an average volume of 4.23M.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

