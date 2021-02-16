CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) received a Buy rating and a $280.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $242.10, close to its 52-week high of $245.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $227.21 average price target, implying a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $232 million and GAAP net loss of $24.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.51 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. The company was founded by George P. Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch on November 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.