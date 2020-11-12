Crossject SA (CRJTF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst David Evans maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA (CRJTF) on November 10 and set a price target of EUR2.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.75, equals to its 52-week high of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Pharnext SA, and Guerbet SA.

Crossject SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.59.

The company has a one-year high of $3.75 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Crossject SA has an average volume of 125.

CROSSJECT manufactures and markets needle-free drug self-injection system.