Crossject SA (CRJTF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Paul de Froment from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA (CRJTF), with a price target of EUR3.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.96, equals to its 52-week high of $3.96.

Crossject SA’s market cap is currently $94.57M and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -28.36.

CROSSJECT manufactures and markets needle-free drug self-injection system.