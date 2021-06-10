Crossject SA (CRJTF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst David Evans maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA (CRJTF) on June 8 and set a price target of EUR3.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.25, equals to its 52-week low of $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quantum Genomics, Innate Pharma, and Pharnext SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crossject SA is a Hold with an average price target of $4.38.

Crossject SA’s market cap is currently $77.66M and has a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.42.

CROSSJECT manufactures and markets needle-free drug self-injection system.