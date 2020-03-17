Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sharon Lui maintained a Hold rating on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.32, close to its 52-week low of $12.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lui is ranked #539 out of 6126 analysts.

Crossamerica Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.00, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Crossamerica Partners’ market cap is currently $456.1M and has a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAPL in relation to earlier this year.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail.