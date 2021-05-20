Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 13, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crossamerica Partners with a $17.00 average price target, a -12.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $21.73 and a one-year low of $11.82. Currently, Crossamerica Partners has an average volume of 78.26K.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon. The Retail segment owns, leases and operates convenience stores used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.