Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.19, close to its 52-week high of $14.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Cross Country Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33.

The company has a one-year high of $14.55 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Cross Country Healthcare has an average volume of 227.4K.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.