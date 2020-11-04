Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cross Country Healthcare is a Hold with an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a one-year high of $13.42 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Cross Country Healthcare has an average volume of 207.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCRN in relation to earlier this year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.