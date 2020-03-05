Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cross Country Healthcare.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.69 million.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services.